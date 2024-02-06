'Safe Food Carnival' to begin Feb 8 for awareness on hygienic food

Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) is going to organise "Safe Food Carnival 2024" for the first time from February 8.

BFSA Chairman Md Abdul Kayowm Sarkar shared the details of the event at a press conference in its head office today.

The three-day carnival will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center at Dhaka's Agargaon to raise awareness about the importance of safe and hygienic food practices by bringing together industry experts.

Abdul Kayowm said that Bangladesh Safe Food Authority has been thinking of organising such an event for several years with the aim of informing people about the safety practices maintained by various establishments in food production, processing, and export and to increase coordination among institutions.

He said their monitoring activity will be beefed up during Ramadan to ensure food safety.

A total of 70 stalls will be set up at the carnival to showcase various food items.

Members of BFSA Nazma Begum and Mohammad Shoeb, secretary Abdun Naser Khan were also present at the meeting.

The event will be open for all.