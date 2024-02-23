35 maunds of jatka seized

Photo: Collected Police seized 35 maunds of jatka during a raid at the fish market of Rikabibazar in Munshiganj yesterday. While all traders involved in selling jatka fleed the scene, their stock of fish were distributed to various orphanages and madrasas in the area by police.

Thirty-five maunds of jatka (hilsa fry smaller than 10 inches in length) were seized during a drive at the fish market of Rikabibazar of Sadar upazila in Munshiganj today.

Sadar Upazila Fisheries Department and Muktarpur Naval Police outpost jointly conducted the drive from 6:30am to 8:30am.

According to officials, it is a punishable offence to catch jatka during the eight-month conservation period from the start of November to the end of June.

During the raid, noticing the presence of police, traders fled the scene. None of the jatka traders were arrested during the raid.

Later, all of the jatka seized by the police were distributed to various madrasas and orphanages from the Muktarpur Naval Police outpost.

The officials said despite bans, many fishermen in the region continue to catch and sell jatka, defying the laws. If a trader is caught selling jatka, they can be fined or even sentenced to different jail terms.

Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer Md Shamsur Rahman said, "Starting from November 1 to June 30 every year; buying, selling, stocking and catching of hilsa smaller than 10 inches is completely prohibited. The administration is committed to complying with this ban. Drives will continue to protect hilsa."