Uniting to overcome Leprosy

World Leprosy Day 2024 champions ‘Beat Leprosy’ theme to eradicate stigma and promote dignity

World Leprosy Day (WLD) is observed on the last Sunday of January. The theme for World Leprosy Day 2024 is "Beat Leprosy." This theme encapsulates the dual objectives of the day: to eradicate the stigma associated with leprosy and to promote the dignity of people affected by the disease.

The theme of "Beat Leprosy" serves as a powerful reminder of the need to address the social and psychological aspects of leprosy, alongside the medical efforts to eliminate the disease. It calls for a world where leprosy is no longer a source of stigma but rather an opportunity to demonstrate compassion and respect for all individuals.

In 2024, World Leprosy Day took place on Sunday, January 28. Leprosy is one of the oldest and most misunderstood diseases in the world. Although it has now been curable for more than 30 years, it still has the power to stigmatise!

Leprosy, or Hansen's disease, is an infectious disease that mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, mucous membranes, and eyes. It can be cured using a combination of drugs called multidrug therapy (MDT); if left untreated, it can cause disability.

To achieve a world free of leprosy and the problems it causes, however, medical interventions are not enough. As we move towards the interruption of transmission and elimination of leprosy, we must also address the social and psychological aspects of the disease.

Together, we must do more to eliminate the stigma associated with leprosy and promote the dignity of those affected by the disease.

Stigma contributes to hesitancy to seek treatment, putting people at risk of disabilities and contributing to ongoing transmission. Therefore, in order to eradicate leprosy, it is necessary to increase social participation for leprosy patients as well as renew political commitment and access to treatment options.

The World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Global Leprosy Strategy 2021-2030 "Towards zero leprosy (Hansen's disease)" makes combating stigma and respect for human rights one of its four main pillars. This is also the goal of the annual Global Appeal to End Stigma and Discrimination Against Persons Affected by Leprosy, an initiative launched by the Sasakawa Leprosy (Hansen's Disease) Initiative in 2006.

The Sasakawa Leprosy Initiative and WHO jointly launched Global Appeal 2024 this year. By supporting this year's Global Appeal, WHO joins a long list of individuals and organisations committed to the Appeal's call for a world in which every person affected by leprosy can live in dignity and enjoy all their basic human rights.

WHO and the Sasakawa Leprosy Initiative call for a well-informed, inclusive society where every member of the community has a role to play and can contribute towards a leprosy-free world through the following steps:

Educate yourself: learn the facts about leprosy, its curability, and the importance of early treatment and possible prevention.

Encourage treatment seeking: if you come across a suspected case of leprosy, prompt treatment is vital. Treatment is available free of charge in all affected countries. Encourage people to seek help.

Reject discrimination; treat everyone with compassion and respect, regardless of their health status.

Spread awareness, share accurate information about leprosy, and challenge stereotypes within your community.

All these initiatives—World NTD Day, World Leprosy Day, the Global Appeal, and the Don't Forget Leprosy campaign—can bring us together and accelerate progress towards a leprosy-free world. On this day and throughout the year, unite, act, and eliminate leprosy.