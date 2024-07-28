Disease
Disease

Two more die of dengue

File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Two more dengue patients died and 98 were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

During the period, 74 dengue patients were hospitalised in Dhaka.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 5,496 while 53 deaths from dengue were reported.

In the past 24 hours, 68 dengue patients were discharged from different hospitals.

Among the total cases, 4,910 patients have already been released, the DGHS statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.

Meanwhile, anti-mosquito drives have either remained completely suspended in some areas or been slowed down since the recent unrest in the country centring the quota reform protests.

