Two more die of dengue

At least two dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

The total number of deaths rose to 1,634, including 945 from Dhaka, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

With 682 new infections, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,14,388.

A total of 2,689 dengue patients are under treatment at hospitals.

Meanwhile, 3,10,065 patients have already been released.

According to DGHS data, 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while total number of deaths was 281.