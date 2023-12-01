Seven more lives lost to dengue

FILE PHOTO: Mugda Medical College Hospital has been at capacity with patients being treated on the floor due to the deluge of dengue patients. Photo: File/Anisur Rahman

At least seven dengue patients died, three from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths rose to 1,622, according to data of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With 877 new dengue cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 3,11,891.

A total of 3,479 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, of which 908 are in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 3,06,790 dengue patients have already been released.

According to DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while total number of deaths was 281.