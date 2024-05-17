One dies of dengue

12 hospitalised in 24 hours

One person died of dengue fever in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

At the same time, at least 12 others were hospitalised across the country.

With this, the death toll rose to 33, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Meanwhile, the total number of cases rose to 2,581 this year.

Of the new cases, two are from Chattogram division, nine in Dhaka division, and one in Mymensingh division.

In Dhaka alone, three patients were from Dhaka North City Corporation, and one from Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.