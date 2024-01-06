No dengue deaths in last 24 hours

No fresh death due to dengue was reported in the 24 hours till yesterday morning.

However, 33 patients, including 17 in Dhaka, were hospitalised during this period, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Last year, at least 1,705 people lost their lives due to the mosquito-borne disease, making it the deadliest year on record.

With DGHS recording 3,21,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year, September witnessed the worst outbreak with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases.