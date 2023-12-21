Four more lives lost to dengue

At least four dengue patients died, three from outside Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With this, the total number of deaths rose to 1,692, of which 975 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS.

With 207 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,19,878.

A total of 1,297 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 3,16,889 patients have already been released.

According to the DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while total number of deaths was 281.