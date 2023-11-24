Dengue Outbreak: 7 more die, 1,095 get hospitalised

At least seven more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the seven deaths, five were reported in the capital.

At least 1,095 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to DGHS.

Dengue has so far claimed 1,577 lives this year and nearly 3,05,792 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 4,124 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.