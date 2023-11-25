Dengue Outbreak: 6 more die, 645 get hospitalised

Disease
Dengue Crisis
Photo: Palash Khan/Star

At least six more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am yesterday as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the six deaths, four were reported in the capital.

At least 645 patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to DGHS.

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,583 lives this year and nearly 2,98,094 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 3,848 patients were undergoing treatment at hospitals.

