Dengue outbreak: 5 more die; 1,197 get hospitalised

FILE PHOTO: Mugda Medical College Hospital has been at capacity with patients being treated on the floor due to the deluge of dengue patients. Photo: File/Anisur Rahman

Five more persons died of dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease to 1,554 this year.

During this period, 1,197 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to DGHS.

A total of 4,653 dengue patients, including 904 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, DGHS has recorded 3,02,452 dengue cases and 2,96,245 recoveries this year.

September has so far been the deadliest month for the dengue outbreak this year with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS.