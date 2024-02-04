Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 4, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:10 AM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue Outbreak: 1 dies, 10 get hospitalised in a day

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Feb 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sun Feb 4, 2024 03:10 AM
Dengue Crisis
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 15 this year.

During the period, 10 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Of them, six were hospitalised in Dhaka.

A total of 1, 093 dengue cases have been reported since January 1.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

মেট্রোরেলের গাবতলী থেকে দাশেরকান্দি রুট: প্রকল্প অর্থায়নে সবুজ সংকেত

রুটটি গাবতলী থেকে শুরু হয়ে কল্যাণপুর, শ্যামলী, আসাদ গেট, রাসেল স্কয়ার, কারওয়ান বাজার, হাতিরঝিল, তেজগাঁও ও আফতাবনগর হয়ে দাশেরকান্দিতে শেষ হবে।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

বান্দরবান সীমান্তের ওপারে লড়াই, এপারে আতঙ্কে গ্রামবাসী

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification