Dengue Outbreak: 1 dies, 10 get hospitalised in a day

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 15 this year.

During the period, 10 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, six were hospitalised in Dhaka.

A total of 1, 093 dengue cases have been reported since January 1.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases, according to DGHS data.