Dengue: One dies, 89 hospitalised in 24 hours

At least one person died from dengue in the 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

At least 89 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,698 lives this year and nearly 320,549 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 1,003 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 317,848 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.