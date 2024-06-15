Disease
UNB, Dhaka
Sat Jun 15, 2024 07:06 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 07:07 PM

Dengue: One dead, 14 hospitalised in 24 hours

Dengue death today

One more death was reported from dengue in 24 hours till this morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 40 this year.

During the period, 14 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, eight patients were hospitalised in Dhaka city, while the rest were outside the capital.

The person, who died in the last 24 hours, is from an area under the Dhaka South City Corporation.

Currently, 143 patients are receiving treatment at several hospitals across the country.

A total of 3,207 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3, 18,749 recoveries last year.

 

