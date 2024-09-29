Dengue: Highest number of deaths, cases in a day

8 deaths, 1,221 hospitalisations in 24 hours

At least eight dengue patients died in the last 24 hours while 1,221 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today.

Both the deaths and cases are the highest in a single day this year.

Of the deaths, five are in Dhaka South City Corporation areas while one each in Dhaka North city Corporation, Khulna division, and Barishal division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 158 while total number of cases rose to 29,786.

Currently, 3,297 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 26,331 patients have been released till yesterday.