Dengue fever: One dead, 29 hospitalised in 24 hours

One more dengue patient died while 29 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new ones, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to 11 and 785 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 149 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 59 of them in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 625 dengue patients have already been released, with 221 of them in the capital.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.