Dengue fever: 2 dead, 23 hopitalised in 24 hours

Two more dengue patients died while 23 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new ones, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to 10 and 756 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 165 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 71 of them in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 581 dengue patients have already been released, with 200 of them in the capital.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.