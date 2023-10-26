Dengue deaths cross 1,300

11 more die, 1,802 hospitalised in 24 hours

People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least 11 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 11 deaths, five were reported in the capital.

At least 1,802 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,306 lives this year and nearly 262,631 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 7,145 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country yesterday morning.

A total of 254,180 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.