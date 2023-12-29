Dengue death toll crosses 1,700

2 die, 110 get hospitalised in a day

The death toll from dengue this year has crossed the 1,700-mark, as two new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours till 8:00am yesterday.

According to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), at least 110 dengue patients were hospitalised across the country in the last 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 3,20,945.

Dengue has so far claimed 1,701 lives this year, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

At least 867 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 3,18,377 patients have so far been released.

A total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while the total number of deaths was 281.