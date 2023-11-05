Dengue death toll crosses 1,400

15 die, 2,103 hospitalised in a day

People sleep under colourful mosquito nets on a parking lot near Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Mirpur Road of the capital. File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

With the death of 15 more people, the country's death toll from dengue rose past 1,400 today.

Of the 15 deaths, nine were reported in the capital.

At least 2,103 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,408 lives this year and nearly 279,904 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,704 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 271,792 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.