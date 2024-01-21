Disease
Dengue claims two more lives

Two more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 13 this year.

 During the period, 18 more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

A total of 821 dengue cases have been reported since January 1.

 Last year, a total of 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. The DGHS recorded 321,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

