Dengue claims one more life

One more dengue patient died while 25 others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new ones, the total number of deaths and cases this year rose to five and 632 respectively, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 249 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, with 122 of them in Dhaka.

Among the total cases, 378 dengue patients have already been released, with 110 of them in the capital.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.