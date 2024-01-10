Dengue claims one more life

45 hospitalised in 24 hours

One patient died, while 45 others were hospitalised around the country due to dengue fever during the 24 hours until yesterday morning, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the total number of deaths from dengue this year rose to four, while total number of cases stood at 485.

A total of 352 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 reported cases.