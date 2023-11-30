Dengue claims five more lives

At least five more dengue patients died, three from Dhaka, in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths rose to 1,615, according to DGHS.

With 968 new dengue cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,11,014.

A total of 3,587 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at hospitals.

So far, 3,05,812 dengue patients have already been released.

According to DGHS, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year, while total number of deaths was 281.