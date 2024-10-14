Disease
Dengue claims another life; death toll now 215

Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
At least one dengue patient died in the last 24 hours while 1,186 patients were hospitalised till 8:00am today.

The sole death was recorded in Dhaka city.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new death and cases, the death toll rose to 215 while total number of cases rose to 43,656, of which 24,838 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,717 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 39,724 patients have been released till today.

