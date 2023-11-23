Dengue claims 8 lives

Disease
At least eight more dengue patients died, four of them in Dhaka, during the 24 hours till yesterday.

With the new deaths, the total number of deaths rose to 1,570, of which 913 are from Dhaka, according to the DGHS. With 1,162 new cases, the total number of cases this year rose to 3,04,698, of which 2,98,950 were from Dhaka.

A total of 4,178 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country. Among the total cases, 2,98,950 patients have already been released.

