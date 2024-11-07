Disease
Star Digtial Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:59 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 10:01 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue claims 7 more lives

Star Digtial Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 09:59 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 10:01 PM
Dengue deaths in Bangladesh
Dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital. Photo: Prabir Das/File

At least seven dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today pushing this year's death toll to 337, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the seven deaths, six were reported in Dhaka. One died in Khulna.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least1,209 new cases were reported during this period, pushing the this year's tally to 69,456. At least 40,775 of them are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,326 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে