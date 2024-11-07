Dengue claims 7 more lives

At least seven dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today pushing this year's death toll to 337, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the seven deaths, six were reported in Dhaka. One died in Khulna.

At least1,209 new cases were reported during this period, pushing the this year's tally to 69,456. At least 40,775 of them are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,326 dengue patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals across the country.