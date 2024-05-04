Disease
Dengue claims 3 more lives

Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

Three more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till yesterday morning, raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in the country to 27 this year.

During the period, nine more patients were hospitalised with the viral fever, according to Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, three patients were hospitalised in the capital. A total of 116 patients are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,248 dengue cases have been reported since January 1, 2024.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record. DGHS recorded 3,21,179 cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.

Last year's September was the deadliest month for the outbreak, with 396 fatalities and 79,598 cases.

