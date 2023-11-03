Dengue claims 15 more lives

People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least 15 dengue patients, four of whom are from outside Dhaka, died in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new figure, the total number of deaths rose to 1,370, of which 816 are from Dhaka, according to Directorate General of Health Services.

With 1,728 new dengue cases, the total number of dengue cases this year rose to 2,74,806.

A total of 6,270 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 2,67,166 dengue patients have already been released from hospitals.

According to DGHS, 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while total number of deaths was 281.

Experts continue to urge the government and city corporations to take proper steps to kill adult mosquitoes as early as possible to control the current situation.

Meanwhile, the second phase trial of the dengue vaccine has got promising results.

"With three years of follow-up, the single-dose tetravalent dengue vaccine, TV005, was found well tolerated and immunogenic for all four serotypes in young children to adults, including people lacking previous dengue exposure," said Rashidul Haque, a senior scientist at icddr,b, at a press conference yesterday.

Researchers from icddr,b, and the Larner College of Medicine at the University of Vermont, USA are the first to study the promising dengue vaccine in Bangladesh.

The third phase trial of the vaccine will begin in India this year and Rashidul said it would be better if they could do the trial jointly.