Dengue: 8 die, 1,895 hospitalised in a day

1,425 deaths, 2,83,593 cases this year

At least eight more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the eight deaths, three were reported in the capital.

At least 1,895 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,425 lives this year and nearly 2,83,593 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,555 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,75,613 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.