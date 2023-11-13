Disease
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 13, 2023 07:22 PM
Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 07:36 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue: 8 die, 1,740 hospitalised in a day

1,484 deaths, 2,93,572 cases this year
Star Digital Report
Mon Nov 13, 2023 07:22 PM Last update on: Mon Nov 13, 2023 07:36 PM
Dengue death today
File photo: Star

At least eight more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the eight deaths, two were reported in the capital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least 1,740 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,484 lives this year and nearly 2,93,572 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,017 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,86,071 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘সরকারি কর্মচারীদের বেতন ৫ শতাংশ বাড়িয়েছি, আর গার্মেন্ট শ্রমিকদের বাড়ানো হয়েছে ৫৬ শতাংশ’

‘মানুষ খুন, এটাই হচ্ছে বিএনপি-জামায়াতের একমাত্র গুণ। আর কোনো গুণ তাদের নেই।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৮ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১৭৪০

১ ঘণ্টা আগে