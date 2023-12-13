Disease
Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:23 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue: 7 more die, 349 hospitalised in a day

Star Digital Report
Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:22 PM Last update on: Wed Dec 13, 2023 07:23 PM
Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least seven more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

All the deaths were reported outside Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least 349 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1674 lives this year and nearly 318,305 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 1891 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 314,308 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

১০ মামলায় মির্জা ফখরুলের জামিন আবেদনে কোনো সিদ্ধান্ত দিলেন না আদালত

আদালত জানায়, যথাযথ প্রক্রিয়ায় জমা না দেওয়ায় আবেদনের বিষয়ে কোনো সিদ্ধান্ত দেওয়া যাচ্ছে না।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

ঢাকায় বিজয় দিবস র‍্যালির অনুমতি চেয়ে ডিএমপিকে বিএনপির চিঠি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification