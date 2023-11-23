Dengue: 7 die, 1,095 hospitalised in a day

1,577 deaths, 3,05,792 cases this year

Amid the dengue outbreak, authorities are spraying insecticides in drains using fogger machines to prevent further spread of the disease. This photo was taken in Khulna city’s Bastohara area recently. Photo: Habibur Rahman/Star

At least seven more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the seven deaths, five were reported in the capital.

At least 1,095 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,577 lives this year and nearly 3,05,792 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 4,124 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 3, 00,091 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

According to DGHS data, a total of 62,382 patients were hospitalised last year while the total number of deaths was 281.