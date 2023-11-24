Dengue: 6 more die, 645 hospitalised in a day

At least six more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the six deaths, four were reported in the capital.

At least 645 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,583 lives this year and nearly 298,094 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 3,848 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 301,006 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.