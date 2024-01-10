Dengue: 59 hospitalised in 24 hours

At least 59 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

With the new infections, the total number of cases this year rose to 544, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The mosquito-borne disease has claimed four lives so far this year.

Meanwhile, 366 dengue patients, including 185 in Dhaka, are still under treatment at different hospitals across the country and 174 patients, including 13 in Dhaka, have been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue deaths while 3,21,179 cases were reported.

One of the main reasons behind dengue deaths last year was second-time infection, said DGHS.