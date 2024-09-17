Dengue: 5 die, 872 hospitalised in a day

Highest number of single-day hospitalisations this year

At least five people died of dengue while 872 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours till this morning, showing an alarming trend.

The number of patients hospitalised, 872, is the highest so far in a single day this year.

This is the second time in the span of a week that five deaths -- the highest in a single day this year so far, were recorded over a 24-hour period.

Five dengue patients were previously reported to have died on September 10.

Among the deaths reported today, one each was recorded in Barishal division, Chattagram division, and Dhaka North City Corporation areas, while two in Dhaka South City Corporation areas.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 113 while the total number of cases rose to 20,214, of which 11,148 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 2,208 dengue patients are undergoing treatment, of whom 805 are from outside Dhaka.