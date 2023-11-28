Disease
Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:02 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:04 PM

Most Viewed

Disease

Dengue: 4 more die, 959 hospitalised in a day

Star Digital Report
Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:02 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 28, 2023 07:04 PM
Dengue death today
Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least four more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the four deaths, one was reported in the capital.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

At least 959 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,610 lives this year and nearly 310,046 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 3,567 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 304,869 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

ধর বললে ৫ মিনিটের মধ্যে বিএনপির প্রতিটা বাড়িতে হামলা হবে: শামীম ওসমান

নারায়ণগঞ্জ-৪ আসনে আওয়ামী লীগের সংসদ সদস্য এ কে এম শামীম ওসমান বিএনপি নেতাকর্মীদের উদ্দেশে বলেছেন, আমি ধর বললে পাঁচ মিনিটের মধ্যে নারায়ণগঞ্জে বিএনপির প্রতিটা বাড়িতে হামলা হবে। আমার কর্মীরাই এটা করবে...

৫৮ মিনিট আগে
|রোগ

ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৪ জনের মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ৯৫৯

২২ মিনিট আগে
push notification