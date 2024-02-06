Dengue: 22 patients hospitalised in a day

No dengue deaths were reported while 22 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning

The death toll remains at 16 while the total number of cases rose to 1,152, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

A total of 96 dengue patients are still undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

Among the total cases, 1,042 dengue patients have already been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.