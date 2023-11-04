Dengue: 13 more die, 1,638 hospitalised in a day

People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least 13 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 13 deaths, seven were reported outside of the capital.

At least 1,638 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1393 lives this year and nearly 2,77,801 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,636 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country yesterday morning.

A total of 2,69,772 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.