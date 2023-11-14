Dengue: 12 more die, 1,470 hospitalised in a day

People being treated at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital’s dengue ward, which was recently opened up to tackle the surge of patients. PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least 12 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 12 deaths, seven were reported in the capital.

At least 1,470 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,496 lives this year and nearly 295,042 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 5,905 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 287,641 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.