Dengue: 11 die, 1,431 hospitalised in a day

At least 11 more people died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today as the country grapples with a record outbreak of the mosquito-borne disease.

Of the 11 deaths, five were reported in the capital.

At least 1,431 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least 1,317 lives this year and nearly 2,64,062 were infected, making this the deadliest year since the first recorded epidemic in 2000.

According to DGHS data, 6,798 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 2,55,947 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

Hospitals, especially in Dhaka, are struggling to accommodate the large number of patients suffering high fever, joint pain, and vomiting, health officials said.

The government has taken initiatives to limit the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, they added.

There is no vaccine or drug that specifically treats dengue, which is common in South Asia during the June-to-September monsoon season when the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the deadly virus, thrives in stagnant water.