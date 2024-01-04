Dengue: 1 dies, 75 hospitalised in a day

At least one more person died from dengue in 24 hours preceding 8:00am today.

At least 196 dengue patients were hospitalised in the 24-hour period, according to data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Dengue has so far claimed at least three lives this year and nearly 290 were infected.

According to DGHS data, 483 dengue patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 532 patients have so far been released from hospitals across the country this year.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 321,179 reported cases.