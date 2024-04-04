Combatting dengue: DNCC to buy chips packets, discarded items

Dhaka North City Corporation has decided to buy discarded polythene, packets of chips, ice cream cups, green coconut shells, unused tyres, commodes, and other items from people at cash prices to contain the spread of Aedes mosquitoes responsible for the dengue outbreak.

Anyone can collect cash by depositing the aforementioned items in the respective ward councillor offices.

The cleaners will regularly collect the abandoned items in each ward and remove them at the nearest Secondary Transfer Station (STS).

The decision was taken at the 26th meeting of the second council held at the hall room of Gulshan-2 Nagar Bhaban in the capital yesterday.

The councillors unanimously decided on the following prices: 100 packets of chips or similar packets at Tk 100, 10 pieces of ice cream cups or disposable glasses/cups at Tk 100, unused polyethene (per kg) at Tk 50, and each green coconut shell at Tk 2.

Additionally, each clay/plastic/melamine/ceramic container will be purchased at Tk 3, each abandoned tyre at Tk 50, each condensed milk container, abandoned commodes/basins at Tk 100, and other discarded plastic items at Tk 10 per kg.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said that the initiative will be implemented from the councillor's office after Eid.

Announcing the initiative, Mayor Atiqul said, "After Eid, a campaign would be kicked off to make people aware under the leadership of councillors in every ward to control dengue."

The city corporation will hold view-exchange meetings and awareness rallies on what to do to control dengue with local dignitaries, politicians, imams, teachers, and students, the mayor said.

In addition to applying medicines on behalf of the city corporation and conducting clean activities, Atiqul said it is important to raise awareness among the people.

"Water cannot be allowed to accumulate on the roof, balcony, abandoned tyres, coconut shells, earthenware pots, food packets, or unused commodes," he added.