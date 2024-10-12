9 die of dengue

Highest single-day deaths this year

People sleep under colourful mosquito nets on a parking lot near Dhaka Shishu Hospital on Mirpur Road of the capital. File Photo: Rashed Shumon/Star

At least nine dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today, highest in a single day this year.

Moreover, 915 patients were also hospitalised during this time.

Of the deaths, one each was recorded in Barishal and Chattogram divisions, and the rest in Dhaka city.

Yesterday, the death toll for dengue crossed the 200-mark.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 210 while total number of cases rose to 41,810, of which 23,851 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,651 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 37,949 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today this year.