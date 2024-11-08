5 more die of dengue

At least five dengue patients died and 466 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, three were in Dhaka city and two in Chattogram division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 342, while total number of cases rose to 69,922, of which 40,999 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,287 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, of which 2,396 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 65,293 patients have been released till today.