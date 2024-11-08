Disease
Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 07:52 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:48 AM

Most Viewed

Disease

5 more die of dengue

Star Digital Report
Fri Nov 8, 2024 07:52 PM Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 12:48 AM
Dengue situation in Dhaka
FILE PHOTO: PRABIR DAS

At least five dengue patients died and 466 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till this morning.

Of the deaths, three were in Dhaka city and two in Chattogram division.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the death toll rose to 342, while total number of cases rose to 69,922, of which 40,999 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 4,287 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country, of which 2,396 are from outside Dhaka.

A total of 65,293 patients have been released till today.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সম্প্রীতির দেশ গঠনে একে অপরের সহযোগিতায় এগিয়ে আসুন: সেনাপ্রধান

জাতীয় বৌদ্ধ ধর্মীয় মহাসম্মেলন উপলক্ষে আজ শুক্রবার ঢাকার মেরুল বাড্ডায় আন্তর্জাতিক বৌদ্ধ বিহার পরিদর্শন করেন সেনাপ্রধান।

৭ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

শিল্পী এবং বুদ্ধিজীবী এই বিষয়টার মধ্যে আদতে কোনো পার্থক্য নেই: কৃষ্ণকলি

৫ ঘণ্টা আগে