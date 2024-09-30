5 more die of dengue

Disease
Star Digital Report
Mon Sep 30, 2024 07:49 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 30, 2024 07:55 PM

At least five dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today while 1,152 patients were hospitalised.

Two deaths were recorded in Dhaka -- one each from Dhaka South City Corporation and Dhaka North City Corporation. The three deaths were reported from Khulna, Barishal, and Chattagram divisions.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 163 while total number of cases rose to 30,938.

Currently, 3462 dengue patients are undergoing treatment.

A total of 23,313 patients have been released since yesterday.

