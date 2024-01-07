42 hospitalised with dengue

At least 42 dengue patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours till yesterday morning.

With the new infections, the total number of cases this year rose to 365, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The mosquito-borne disease has claimed three lives so far this year.

Meanwhile, 391 dengue patients, including 205 in Dhaka, are still under treatment at different hospitals across the country and 668 patients, including 198 in Dhaka, have been released.

Last year, the country witnessed 1,705 dengue deaths while 3,21,179 cases were reported.

One of the main reasons behind dengue deaths last year was second-time infection, said DGHS.