4 more die of dengue

Dengue danger

At least four patients died of dengue in the last 24 hours while 1,029 were hospitalised till this morning.

Of the deaths, three were recorded in Dhaka city and in Barishal division.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the total number of deaths rose to 268 while total number of cases rose to 54,225, of which 31,337 are from outside Dhaka.

Currently, 3,833 dengue patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.

A total of 50,124 patients have been released till today.

