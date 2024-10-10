3 more die of dengue

At least three dengue patients died in the last 24 hours till 8:00am today while 583 patients were also hospitalised during this time.

Of the deaths, one death each was recorded in Dhaka, Barishal, and Khulna divisions.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), with the new deaths and cases, the total number of deaths rose to 199 while total number of cases rose to 40,405.

Currently, 3,495 dengue patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals across the country, of which 1,772 are from outside the capital.

A total of 36,711 dengue patients have been released from the hospitals till today this year.